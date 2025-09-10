Left Menu

Parliament Moves to Curb Fake News with New Recommendations

A parliamentary committee led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has recognized fake news as a serious threat to democracy. The committee's report urges penalties, media accountability, and collaboration among stakeholders, with a push for AI regulation to combat misinformation, affecting both national and cross-border issues.

A parliamentary committee has urgently flagged fake news as a 'serious threat' to public order and democratic processes, suggesting penal amendments and increased fines to combat it.

The committee, helmed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, has called for mandatory fact-checking and internal accountability in all media companies. This report, which will be presented in Parliament, carries bipartisan support and aims to stem the tide of misinformation. It's addressed not only to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting but also involves the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry.

Highlighting the misuse of AI in content creation, the committee recommends stringent measures, including possible bans and licensing requirements. The suggested amendments involve collaboration between relevant ministries and may draw on international practices, like the French law on election misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

