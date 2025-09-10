Left Menu

Italy Condemns Russian Drone Violations Over Polish Airspace

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani denounced Russian drone breaches of Polish airspace, labeling them as a threat to Euro-Atlantic security. Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed numerous violations, with hostile drones being destroyed. The incident underscores rising tensions in airspace security within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has strongly criticized the encroachments of Polish airspace by Russian drones, describing these actions as severe and unacceptable. He emphasized the implications for Euro-Atlantic security in a statement released on the social media platform, X.

The airspace violations involved a significant number of Russian drones, as confirmed by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who noted that drones posing immediate threats were neutralized.

This breach intensifies the ongoing concerns about regional airspace security and the broader geopolitical tensions involving European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

