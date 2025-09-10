Italy Condemns Russian Drone Violations Over Polish Airspace

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has strongly criticized the encroachments of Polish airspace by Russian drones, describing these actions as severe and unacceptable. He emphasized the implications for Euro-Atlantic security in a statement released on the social media platform, X.

The airspace violations involved a significant number of Russian drones, as confirmed by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who noted that drones posing immediate threats were neutralized.

This breach intensifies the ongoing concerns about regional airspace security and the broader geopolitical tensions involving European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)