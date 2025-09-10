Bombay HC Grants Bail in 2012 Pune Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to an accused in the 2012 Pune blasts case, citing the extended duration of imprisonment and trial delays.

Farooq Bagwan, who has been jailed for over 12 years, has seen little progress in the trial. Only 27 of 170 witnesses have been examined, the court noted, highlighting that a speedy trial is a fundamental right.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad's prosecution accused Bagwan of forging documents for SIM cards used by co-accused, linked to the blasts that injured one. The court released him on a personal bond, amid questions over concluding the trial soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)