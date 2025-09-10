Haryana Rallies for Flood Relief: Saini Leads Aid Effort

In a significant demonstration of regional solidarity, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini spearheaded the dispatch of 20 trucks loaded with critical relief supplies to flood-stricken Punjab from Kurukshetra district on Wednesday.

The aid package, designed for various districts, includes food items, medical kits, and other essentials such as mosquito nets and green fodder for animals. The initiative underscores a collective effort from Haryana's citizens and social organizations to assist their neighboring states.

The Haryana government has contributed Rs 5 crore each in immediate relief to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Further, the central government announced a substantial relief fund of Rs 3,100 crore. Compensation measures for Haryana's flood-impacted residents are also underway, with over 3 lakh farmers registered for aid due to crop damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)