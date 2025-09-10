Modi's Crucial Survey of Uttarakhand's Disaster-Struck Areas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-impacted regions followed by a high-level review meeting. Heavy rains, landslides, and cloudbursts have ravaged the state, resulting in significant casualties and damages. Previously, Modi visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for flood situation assessments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-stricken areas in Uttarakhand this Thursday. His visit will culminate in a high-powered meeting aimed at strategizing the state's recovery.
Earlier this week, Modi was in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to evaluate the flood conditions that have had a profound impact on these regions. In Uttarakhand, heavy monsoon rains have triggered destructive cloudbursts and landslides, ravaging areas like Dharali-Harsil, Tharali, Sainji, and Kapkot.
With 81 reported deaths, 114 injuries, and 94 people missing due to these disasters since April, the Prime Minister's visit underlines his ongoing support and commitment to disaster relief. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, assured that preparations for Modi's visit are underway, reflecting the hope that this engagement will strengthen relief efforts.
