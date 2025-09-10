Left Menu

Modi's Crucial Survey of Uttarakhand's Disaster-Struck Areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-impacted regions followed by a high-level review meeting. Heavy rains, landslides, and cloudbursts have ravaged the state, resulting in significant casualties and damages. Previously, Modi visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for flood situation assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:27 IST
Modi's Crucial Survey of Uttarakhand's Disaster-Struck Areas
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an aerial survey of the flood and landslide-stricken areas in Uttarakhand this Thursday. His visit will culminate in a high-powered meeting aimed at strategizing the state's recovery.

Earlier this week, Modi was in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to evaluate the flood conditions that have had a profound impact on these regions. In Uttarakhand, heavy monsoon rains have triggered destructive cloudbursts and landslides, ravaging areas like Dharali-Harsil, Tharali, Sainji, and Kapkot.

With 81 reported deaths, 114 injuries, and 94 people missing due to these disasters since April, the Prime Minister's visit underlines his ongoing support and commitment to disaster relief. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, assured that preparations for Modi's visit are underway, reflecting the hope that this engagement will strengthen relief efforts.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Quest for Women's ODI World Cup Glory

Sri Lanka's Quest for Women's ODI World Cup Glory

 Sri Lanka
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike on Hamas Leadership in Qatar Sparks Global Diplomacy

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike on Hamas Leadership in Qatar Sparks G...

 Global
3
Ozak AI's Presale Success: A Leap Toward Blockchain-Based Financial Innovation

Ozak AI's Presale Success: A Leap Toward Blockchain-Based Financial Innovati...

 United States
4
Previous regime plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits out at YSRCP at a rally.

Previous regime plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lak...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025