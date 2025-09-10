Supreme Spat: Judges Clash Over Shadow Docket

Amid rising tensions, the U.S. judiciary is embroiled in a dispute over the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket' decisions that often support President Trump. These expedited rulings lack detailed explanations, leaving judges and the public questioning their transparency and precedential value.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has criticized judges who challenge these rulings, asserting that they are binding and precedential. Some judges argue the lack of clarity in 'shadow docket' rulings hampers their ability to interpret and apply the law effectively, intensifying accusations of partisanship.

The controversy highlights the growing use of the 'shadow docket' under Trump's administration, with decisions impacting significant policies on immigration, health, and military. As partisan tensions rise, there's increasing debate on the implications for judicial credibility and governance.

