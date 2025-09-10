Hong Kong's Missed Chance for LGBTQ Progress
Hong Kong's Legislative Council voted against a bill for limited legal rights for overseas registered same-sex couples. The bill arose after a partial court ruling favoring recognition of same-sex marriages. The decision faces backlash from LGBTQ advocates and raises questions about legal obligations and societal progress.
Hong Kong's Legislative Council has rejected a bill aimed at granting limited legal rights to same-sex couples registered overseas, drawing criticism from LGBTQ groups. The government proposal followed a court ruling mandating legal framework development for same-sex couples' basic rights.
This decision marks a significant setback in the city's evolving legal landscape, one seeking modernization amid ongoing tensions. Strong opposition from pro-Beijing legislators and religious groups led to the veto, highlighting societal divides on marriage equality in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong's administration, adhering to court directives, now faces the challenge of addressing its obligations while negotiating public and legislative opposition. Despite the setback, activists remain hopeful, advocating for continued efforts towards legal recognition of same-sex partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)