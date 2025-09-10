Hong Kong's Missed Chance for LGBTQ Progress

Hong Kong's Legislative Council has rejected a bill aimed at granting limited legal rights to same-sex couples registered overseas, drawing criticism from LGBTQ groups. The government proposal followed a court ruling mandating legal framework development for same-sex couples' basic rights.

This decision marks a significant setback in the city's evolving legal landscape, one seeking modernization amid ongoing tensions. Strong opposition from pro-Beijing legislators and religious groups led to the veto, highlighting societal divides on marriage equality in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's administration, adhering to court directives, now faces the challenge of addressing its obligations while negotiating public and legislative opposition. Despite the setback, activists remain hopeful, advocating for continued efforts towards legal recognition of same-sex partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)