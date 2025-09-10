Pakistani National Deported After 12 Years in India

Muhammad Usman, a 48-year-old Pakistani national, was deported after illegally entering India in 2011 and being implicated in four criminal cases in Hyderabad, police reported on Wednesday.

Working with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, Hyderabad police executed the deportation through Punjab's Attari Border on September 9. Usman, who also went by the alias Md Abbas Ikram, had entered India through Nepal.

After legal proceedings and sentences ranging from one month to five years, Usman was detained at Central Crime Station in Hyderabad before being handed over to Pakistani authorities. The Hyderabad detention center, since its inception in 2018, has deported 150 out of 158 detainees, including 20 Bangladeshi nationals recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)