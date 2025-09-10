Tragic Collision at Atal Setu: Life Cut Short

A 36-year-old man tragically lost his life in a road accident on the Atal Setu bridge, police reported on Wednesday. The collision took place on Monday night, according to Sewri police officials.

The victim, identified as Sachin Hanumant Khade, was married to Assistant Police Inspector Swapnali Jaybhay, who is attached to the Sewri police station. Khade was employed at a private firm in Khopoli and was en route to Sewri when the tragic incident occurred.

It is reported that the car's driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with a trailer truck. While Khade sustained a fatal head injury, the driver survived and fled the scene. He was later apprehended and charged with negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)