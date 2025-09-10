Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Atal Setu: Life Cut Short

A 36-year-old man named Sachin Hanumant Khade died in a car crash after his vehicle collided with a trailer truck on Atal Setu bridge. The accident occurred while he was heading from Khopoli to Sewri. The driver survived and was later arrested for negligence under BNS sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:16 IST
Tragic Collision at Atal Setu: Life Cut Short
Accident
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man tragically lost his life in a road accident on the Atal Setu bridge, police reported on Wednesday. The collision took place on Monday night, according to Sewri police officials.

The victim, identified as Sachin Hanumant Khade, was married to Assistant Police Inspector Swapnali Jaybhay, who is attached to the Sewri police station. Khade was employed at a private firm in Khopoli and was en route to Sewri when the tragic incident occurred.

It is reported that the car's driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with a trailer truck. While Khade sustained a fatal head injury, the driver survived and fled the scene. He was later apprehended and charged with negligence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

Drones Over Poland: Unintentional Breach or Calculated Move?

 Global
2
Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

Oracle Surges Amid AI-Driven Cloud Boom

 Global
3
France's Fiscal Furore: Navigating Political and Economic Turmoil

France's Fiscal Furore: Navigating Political and Economic Turmoil

 France
4
India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm Chips

India Accelerates Semiconductor Ambitions: From 28nm to Cutting-edge 5-7nm C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025