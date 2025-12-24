Left Menu

Scrap Dealer's Negligence Leads to Tragic Fire Conviction

A court sentenced Bablu Paswan, a scrap dealer, to one year of rigorous imprisonment for his negligent actions that led to a devastating fire in Mumbai in 2013, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including two children. Paswan was found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A Mumbai court has delivered a verdict in a tragic 2013 fire incident, sentencing a scrap dealer to one year of rigorous imprisonment for his negligent behavior leading to the disaster.

Bablu Paswan, 30, was found guilty of criminal negligence causing the deaths of four individuals, including two children, in a gas leak-induced fire. The Additional Sessions Judge, Nandkishor More, ruled Paswan guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), citing negligence as the primary cause.

The court noted that Paswan ignored warnings from residents, leading to a fatal incident when a lit cigarette ignited a fire. Despite prosecution efforts to convict Paswan of culpable homicide, the court ruled out specific intent to kill but held him responsible for failing to prevent the tragedy.

