Empowering New Leaders: APPSCCE 2024 Achievers Celebrate Triumph

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated 140 candidates who passed the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024. Khandu encouraged them to embrace public service with integrity and empathy. The ceremony also highlighted a significant female representation and recognized the success of disabled candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:14 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024 celebrated the success of 140 candidates who were felicitated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Addressing the ceremony, Khandu urged these promising individuals to approach their roles with humility, embracing public service with integrity and empathy.

The APPSCCE recruits include an impressive variety of positions such as Circle Officers, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Assistant Section Officers, and others. Khandu emphasized that public service is about responsibility, not power, urging the new appointees to uplift communities and lead with compassion.

Khandu highlighted the inspirational achievements of eight disabled candidates and praised the high female representation among the recruits. The minister shared plans for a comprehensive training program that will prepare the appointees for their future roles within the state government.

