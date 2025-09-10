India Hosts COLP48: Dr. Ravichandran Calls for Inclusive Ocean Governance

In a historic first for the subcontinent, the 48th Annual Conference on Oceans Law & Policy (COLP48) convened in India under the theme “Developing World Approaches to Ocean Governance: Perspectives from the Indian Ocean Rim.” The prestigious gathering brought together global policymakers, academics, diplomats, maritime practitioners, and international institutions to deliberate on sustainable and inclusive approaches to marine governance, placing India and the Indian Ocean at the heart of the global dialogue.

The conference is jointly organised by the Stockton Center for International Law, U.S. Naval War College, and the Gujarat Maritime University, with strong support from the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. International collaborators include the World Maritime University, Korea Maritime Institute, Japan Institute of International Affairs, IMO International Maritime Law Institute, National Maritime Foundation, and the University of Copenhagen, among others.

Dr. Ravichandran’s Keynote: Ocean as a Shared Future

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, underscored the Indian Ocean’s unparalleled importance to global climate, biodiversity, trade, and security. He warned of mounting challenges such as:

Climate change and sea-level rise threatening coastal communities

Ocean acidification and declining productivity affecting marine biodiversity

Intensifying cyclones and extreme weather endangering livelihoods

Marine heatwaves projected to surge from 20 days per year now to 220 days annually by 2100, devastating coral reefs and fisheries

Dr. Ravichandran described the Indian Ocean as “India’s future in terms of food, water, energy, climate, and security”, stressing that governance must be evidence-based, collaborative, and forward-looking.

Five Priorities for Ocean Governance from the Developing World

Outlining a developing world perspective on ocean governance, Dr. Ravichandran identified five key priorities:

Livelihood and Food Security – Promote sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, and mariculture to secure nutrition and income for coastal populations. Regional Cooperation – Strengthen Indian Ocean Rim partnerships through South-South collaboration. Traditional Knowledge Integration – Blend indigenous wisdom and participatory governance with cutting-edge marine science. Climate Resilience – Adopt ecosystem-based approaches to safeguard biodiversity against climate threats. Finance and Capacity Building – Mobilise innovative financing and strengthen research and technology for equitable access to marine resources.

He urged states to bolster marine spatial planning, hazard mitigation frameworks, and indigenous technology development, while sustainably tapping renewable ocean energy, critical minerals, and eco-tourism.

Bridging Science, Policy, and Governance

Dr. Ravichandran stressed that although oceans cover 70% of the planet, only 5% has been fully explored. This vast gap highlights the urgent need for:

Expanding oceanographic research and observation networks

Encouraging cross-border scientific collaboration

Deepening engagement in global forums such as UNCLOS, the International Seabed Authority, and the BBNJ Agreement

The Secretary emphasized that the Indian Ocean’s unique geography—with reversing monsoonal currents and no northern outlet—makes it more prone to heat accumulation, accelerating warming faster than other oceans.

India’s Leadership in Ocean Governance

By hosting COLP48, India has signaled its determination to take a leadership role in shaping inclusive, sustainable ocean governance frameworks. The conference highlights the growing consensus that the Indian Ocean is not just a regional asset but a global necessity, central to climate stability, food systems, and trade security.

Shri Ravichandran concluded with a call to action: “A clean, healthy, resilient, and productive Indian Ocean is not just a regional priority but a global necessity. Collaboration is the key to ensure that the ocean continues to sustain generations to come.”

Global Collaboration for a Blue Economy

The conference sessions and panel discussions are expected to address:

Legal frameworks for equitable resource sharing

Strengthening security and freedom of navigation in the Indian Ocean

Marine biodiversity conservation and climate adaptation strategies

Role of developing nations in shaping global maritime policy

With participation from leading global maritime institutions, COLP48 aims to set the stage for inclusive governance models that reflect the priorities of the developing world while ensuring that the blue economy evolves in a sustainable and equitable manner.