Drug Peddlers Nabbed with Cash in Jharkhand

Two suspected drug peddlers, Johan Purty and Martin Soy, were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. They were captured while attempting to purchase poppy husks. Law enforcement seized Rs 1.50 lakh in cash from them, and they now face charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:41 IST
Two individuals suspected of drug peddling have been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, as confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The arrests took place in the Bandgaon area, near the Tebo police station, on Tuesday afternoon. The suspects were allegedly on their way to purchase poppy husks.

The police have identified the individuals as Johan Purty, aged 42, and Martin Soy, aged 29. Both are residents of the Kuchai police station area in the neighboring Seraikela-Kharswan district and were found with Rs 1.50 lakh in cash. A case under the NDPS Act has been filed against them.

