Legal Battle Continues: The Uphaar Tragedy and Ansal's Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) to respond to a plea by businessman Sushil Ansal in a fraud case linked to his passport renewal.

Justice Arun Monga declined to postpone the trial but issued a notice asking the association to reply by November 25. Ansal, linked to the underhanded facade of the 1997 Uphaar cinema disaster that claimed 59 lives, stands accused of fraudulently securing his passport.

In the application submitted by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, it was contended that Ansal should accept prosecution assistance. The charges led by Delhi Police's crime branch involve misrepresentations per the Passport Act and various sections of the IPC. Chief Judicial Magistrate Shriya Agarwal affirmed that law permits AVUT's involvement in prosecution without prejudice against the accused.

