Left Menu

Legal Battle Continues: The Uphaar Tragedy and Ansal's Fraud Case

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy regarding businessman Sushil Ansal’s application in a fraud case associated with his passport renewal. Ansal, convicted for the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, faces allegations of submitting false information during passport acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:43 IST
Legal Battle Continues: The Uphaar Tragedy and Ansal's Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) to respond to a plea by businessman Sushil Ansal in a fraud case linked to his passport renewal.

Justice Arun Monga declined to postpone the trial but issued a notice asking the association to reply by November 25. Ansal, linked to the underhanded facade of the 1997 Uphaar cinema disaster that claimed 59 lives, stands accused of fraudulently securing his passport.

In the application submitted by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, it was contended that Ansal should accept prosecution assistance. The charges led by Delhi Police's crime branch involve misrepresentations per the Passport Act and various sections of the IPC. Chief Judicial Magistrate Shriya Agarwal affirmed that law permits AVUT's involvement in prosecution without prejudice against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

 Belgium
2
India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

 India
3
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

 India
4
Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025