Arunachal Pradesh Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Himachal

In a significant act of support, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has approved a Rs 5 crore aid package for Himachal Pradesh, which has recently grappled with devastating floods.

The sum is earmarked for the 'Aapda Raahat Kosh', a disaster relief fund in Himachal Pradesh, to facilitate immediate relief efforts and support those affected by the floods, according to an official announcement.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced extensive damage from persistent rains and flash floods, leading to infrastructure breakdowns, road blockages, and landslides, prompting urgent rescue and relief operations by the state administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)