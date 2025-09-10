Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Permits BJP Ex-servicemen Protests Amid Controversy

The Calcutta High Court allowed a protest by BJP's ex-servicemen cell in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. This follows controversy over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments and the dismantling of a stage by the Army. The court restricted sound use and prohibited BJP office-bearers from attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST
The Calcutta High Court granted permission on Wednesday for a protest organized by the BJP's ex-servicemen cell in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Maidan area. The sit-in, involving 200 people, protested against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on serving personnel following a recent incident involving the Army.

The stage had been dismantled by the Army near the Gandhi statue on September 1, leading to the demonstration. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh imposed restrictions, allowing only ex-servicemen associated with the BJP to organize and participate, with no sound systems except for one loudspeaker and hand mics.

Despite opposition from the Advocate General, who suggested alternative sites, the High Court sided with petitioners who confirmed that the Army had issued a no-objection certificate for the protest. The Maidan area, under the Eastern Command's jurisdiction, requires Army permission, highlighting the complexities involved in organizing such events.

