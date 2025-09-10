Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli forces struck Yemen's capital, Sanaa, targeting Houthi militia sites, including their defense ministry and headquarters. The escalation is part of ongoing hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict, with the Houthis retaliating in solidarity with Palestinians. The extent of the damage in Sanaa is yet unclear.
In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Wednesday, targeting Houthi militia sites, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.
Witnesses reported that the strikes aimed at the defense ministry and a command and control headquarters situated between two mountains. Israeli media highlighted that the attacks are a continuation of a series of hostilities between Israel and the Houthis, partly due to spillover from the conflict in Gaza.
The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified assaults in the Red Sea, claiming their actions are in solidarity with the Palestinians. Missiles fired towards Israel have been largely intercepted, leading to retaliatory Israeli strikes on key Houthi-controlled regions, including the crucial port of Hodeidah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
