Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israeli forces struck Yemen's capital, Sanaa, targeting Houthi militia sites, including their defense ministry and headquarters. The escalation is part of ongoing hostilities linked to the Gaza conflict, with the Houthis retaliating in solidarity with Palestinians. The extent of the damage in Sanaa is yet unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:58 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Wednesday, targeting Houthi militia sites, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

Witnesses reported that the strikes aimed at the defense ministry and a command and control headquarters situated between two mountains. Israeli media highlighted that the attacks are a continuation of a series of hostilities between Israel and the Houthis, partly due to spillover from the conflict in Gaza.

The Iran-backed Houthis have intensified assaults in the Red Sea, claiming their actions are in solidarity with the Palestinians. Missiles fired towards Israel have been largely intercepted, leading to retaliatory Israeli strikes on key Houthi-controlled regions, including the crucial port of Hodeidah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

 Belgium
2
India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

 India
3
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

 India
4
Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025