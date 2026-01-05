Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel's Airstrike in Gaza Raises Global Concerns

An Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza, resulted in the deaths of two Palestinians, including a young girl. This action, part of ongoing operations targeting Hamas militants, follows a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The conflict between Israel and Gaza has claimed thousands of lives and left much of Gaza in ruins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Khan Younis killed two Palestinians, including a child, and wounded four more as tensions continue to rise in the region. The Israeli military stated the strike targeted a Hamas militant planning an attack on Israeli troops.

The airstrikes in Gaza have been ongoing since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in October, aimed at reducing conflict. However, Gaza's health ministry reports 422 Palestinian deaths since the ceasefire began, with Gaza militants responsible for the deaths of three Israeli soldiers.

Under the U.S. agreement, Israel maintains control over 53% of Gaza. Despite hostages being exchanged in the deal, violence continues. More than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, with much of the territory now in ruins, according to local health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

