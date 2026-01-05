Tensions Escalate: Israel's Airstrike in Gaza Raises Global Concerns

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Khan Younis killed two Palestinians, including a child, and wounded four more as tensions continue to rise in the region. The Israeli military stated the strike targeted a Hamas militant planning an attack on Israeli troops.

The airstrikes in Gaza have been ongoing since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in October, aimed at reducing conflict. However, Gaza's health ministry reports 422 Palestinian deaths since the ceasefire began, with Gaza militants responsible for the deaths of three Israeli soldiers.

Under the U.S. agreement, Israel maintains control over 53% of Gaza. Despite hostages being exchanged in the deal, violence continues. More than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Gaza, with much of the territory now in ruins, according to local health authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)