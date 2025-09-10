Mystery Behind Ugandan Woman's Death in Manesar

The death of a 33-year-old Ugandan woman in Manesar has sparked a detailed investigation, with authorities suggesting the possibility of an accidental death. Nasimwa Madina, whose body was found on Sunday morning, had moved to India over two years ago on a study visa.

The medical board, formed by the police, conducted a post-mortem which was recorded live. While an FIR for murder was initially registered, doctors now speculate that her death could have resulted from an accident. The report is awaited as further examination of preserved samples is underway at Madhuban Lab.

Nasimwa Madina was a Delhi resident who frequently visited clubs in Gurugram. Police are exploring all possible angles to understand how and why she ended up in the area where her body was discovered. Her death remains a mystery as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)