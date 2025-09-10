Left Menu

Mystery Behind Ugandan Woman's Death in Manesar

The death of 33-year-old Ugandan woman Nasimwa Madina is under investigation. Found half-naked in Manesar, police suspect an accident despite murder registration. The post-mortem was video recorded, and further samples are pending analysis. Madina lived in Delhi on a study visa and often visited Gurugram's social spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:00 IST
Mystery Behind Ugandan Woman's Death in Manesar
  • Country:
  • India

The death of a 33-year-old Ugandan woman in Manesar has sparked a detailed investigation, with authorities suggesting the possibility of an accidental death. Nasimwa Madina, whose body was found on Sunday morning, had moved to India over two years ago on a study visa.

The medical board, formed by the police, conducted a post-mortem which was recorded live. While an FIR for murder was initially registered, doctors now speculate that her death could have resulted from an accident. The report is awaited as further examination of preserved samples is underway at Madhuban Lab.

Nasimwa Madina was a Delhi resident who frequently visited clubs in Gurugram. Police are exploring all possible angles to understand how and why she ended up in the area where her body was discovered. Her death remains a mystery as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

 Belgium
2
India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

India's Stability Amidst Nepal's Unrest: A Comparative Perspective

 India
3
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

 India
4
Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

Political Tensions Rise as AAP's Malik Detained Under PSA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025