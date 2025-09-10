CPRI Inaugurates Advanced Regional Testing Laboratory in Nashik for Power Sector

In a landmark step towards strengthening India’s power sector, the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Regional Testing Laboratory (RTL) in Nashik, Maharashtra. The facility, designed to serve industries across western India, was formally dedicated to the nation by Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Minister of Power & Housing and Urban Affairs, in the august presence of Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and senior leaders from the Government of Maharashtra.

The event also witnessed the participation of Shri Chagan Bhujbal, Hon’ble Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection, Maharashtra, Shri Girish Mahajan, Hon’ble Minister of Water Resources & Crisis Management, Maharashtra, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, senior officials from the Ministry of Power, CPRI leadership, industry representatives, and experts from the power and electrical engineering sectors.

Strategic Role of RTL Nashik

The Nashik Regional Testing Laboratory is envisioned as a cutting-edge facility to provide advanced testing and certification services for critical electrical equipment such as:

Transformers

Energy meters and smart meters

Transformer oil testing

Power distribution and allied equipment

By offering faster turnaround times and globally benchmarked testing services, RTL Nashik will help industries ensure quality compliance, reduce procurement delays, and support utilities in strengthening their infrastructure.

The laboratory’s location in Nashik is of strategic significance, enabling industries in Maharashtra and neighboring states to access world-class testing facilities without relying on distant centers.

Leaders Highlight the Importance of Testing Infrastructure

At the inauguration, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar underlined the importance of robust testing ecosystems in accelerating the growth of India’s power sector. He said that as India transitions towards self-reliance in the energy domain, facilities like RTL Nashik will ensure that the equipment deployed in power networks meets the highest global standards of safety, reliability, and efficiency.

Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, described the laboratory as a gamechanger for the state’s electrical industry, ensuring quality assurance and compliance in manufacturing. He emphasized that Maharashtra, as one of India’s leading industrial hubs, would significantly benefit from the availability of such a facility.

Shri Chagan Bhujbal highlighted the impact of the laboratory on rural development, stating that reliable power infrastructure is critical for enabling inclusive growth and supporting government initiatives in rural areas.

Shri Girish Mahajan emphasized that the laboratory would help ensure quality power sector products, creating new opportunities for the rural sector and enhancing the state’s ability to support expanding energy needs.

Strengthening Research and Development

In addition to serving industry requirements, RTL Nashik will also contribute to research and innovation in the field of electrical engineering and power equipment testing. The laboratory will collaborate with academia, research organizations, and private industry to support technology development, indigenization, and innovation in the energy sector.

The laboratory is expected to play a role in testing emerging technologies aligned with smart grids, renewable energy integration, energy storage solutions, and next-generation distribution networks.

CPRI’s Commitment to the Power Sector

Welcoming dignitaries and industry representatives, Shri Asit Singh, Director General of CPRI, reiterated the institute’s mission of providing world-class testing, research, and consultancy services to India’s power sector. He emphasized that with facilities like RTL Nashik, CPRI is expanding its national footprint, ensuring that every region has access to advanced infrastructure for quality assurance.

The Nashik laboratory joins CPRI’s network of regional centers, furthering its role as India’s premier institution for testing, certification, and applied research in power systems.

A Milestone for Atmanirbhar Bharat

The commissioning of RTL Nashik is being hailed as a milestone in India’s pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing dependence on overseas facilities for high-end testing and ensuring that Indian manufacturers and utilities can meet both domestic and international standards.

By enabling faster certification, reducing costs, and supporting local industries, RTL Nashik is expected to not only strengthen the power sector but also contribute to India’s broader goals of industrial growth, energy security, and sustainable development.