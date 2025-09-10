High-Stakes Hunt: The Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Saga
A local court denied anticipatory bail to Punjab MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in a rape case. Accused of misrepresenting his marital status, he is on the run. Police raided multiple locations but no arrest yet. Pathanmajra claims fears of a fake encounter as the reason for evading arrest.
Patiala | Updated: 10-09-2025
- Country:
- India
A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who faces serious charges, including rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.
According to sources, Pathanmajra is accused of misrepresenting his marital status to a Zirakpur-based woman, leading to a controversial relationship and subsequent legal fallout.
Despite police efforts, including raids across several states, Pathanmajra remains elusive, citing fears of a 'fake encounter' as his reason for remaining at large.
