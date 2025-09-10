High-Stakes Hunt: The Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Saga

A local court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who faces serious charges, including rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation.

According to sources, Pathanmajra is accused of misrepresenting his marital status to a Zirakpur-based woman, leading to a controversial relationship and subsequent legal fallout.

Despite police efforts, including raids across several states, Pathanmajra remains elusive, citing fears of a 'fake encounter' as his reason for remaining at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)