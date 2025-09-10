Life Sentence for Clinic Shooting: Justice Served in Eight-Year-Old Case

A local court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a doctor, marking the conclusion of an eight-year-long legal battle. The judgment was delivered by Additional District Sessions Judge Manjula Bhalotia on Wednesday.

The convict, identified as Shehzad, shot Dr. Maharban at his clinic in Kidwainagar after the doctor demanded repayment of a Rs 90,000 loan. The incident occurred on April 4, 2017, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Shehzad, citing his violation of both murder charges and relevant sections of the Arms Act, as reported by government counsel Kuldeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)