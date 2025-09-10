Left Menu

Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

The Orissa High Court directed the state's forest department to compensate contractors for a five-decade-old tree-felling case. After settlements failed due to 1980 conservation laws, the contractors pursued legal actions up to the Supreme Court. The court orders aim to provide justice and prompt compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:09 IST
Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Orissa High Court has instructed the state's forest department to pay compensation to two contractors, resolving a nearly 50-year-old legal battle that began over tree-felling rights.

The contentious case dates back to 1975-76 when the state government allowed a contractor to cut trees in Mayurbhanj district, a decision challenged by another contractor. The resulting legal struggle ensued for decades, exacerbated by the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, which barred tree felling in reserve forests.

The court ordered payment of the present market value for the planned tree felling minus prior payments, emphasizing the enduring plight of litigants in prolonged judicial processes. Justice Sripad criticized the systemic delays, calling for improved strategies to reduce litigation timelines and afford timely justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Giulio Pellizzari Triumphs in Stage 17 of Vuelta a Espana

Giulio Pellizzari Triumphs in Stage 17 of Vuelta a Espana

 Global
2
European Allies Unite in Defense of Poland's Skies

European Allies Unite in Defense of Poland's Skies

 Poland
3
Central GST Officers to Monitor Price Change After GST Rate Cut

Central GST Officers to Monitor Price Change After GST Rate Cut

 India
4
Citgo Petroleum's Ownership Battle Heats Up

Citgo Petroleum's Ownership Battle Heats Up

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025