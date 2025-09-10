Half Century of Litigation Ends with Landmark Orissa High Court Ruling

In a landmark decision, the Orissa High Court has instructed the state's forest department to pay compensation to two contractors, resolving a nearly 50-year-old legal battle that began over tree-felling rights.

The contentious case dates back to 1975-76 when the state government allowed a contractor to cut trees in Mayurbhanj district, a decision challenged by another contractor. The resulting legal struggle ensued for decades, exacerbated by the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, which barred tree felling in reserve forests.

The court ordered payment of the present market value for the planned tree felling minus prior payments, emphasizing the enduring plight of litigants in prolonged judicial processes. Justice Sripad criticized the systemic delays, calling for improved strategies to reduce litigation timelines and afford timely justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)