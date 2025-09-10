Left Menu

Megachurch Leader Faces New Charges in Expanding Abuse Scandal

Naasón Joaquín García, head of La Luz del Mundo, has been indicted for racketeering and sex trafficking, using his religious influence to exploit followers. This indictment follows his 16-year sentence for sexual abuse. The charges allege systemic abuse over decades, involving García and five co-defendants.

Naasón Joaquín García, the embattled leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo, faces new legal battles as authorities announce fresh charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. These allegations detail Garcia's exploitation of church followers over several decades, even as he serves over 16 years in a California prison for previous sexual abuse convictions.

A federal grand jury in New York has issued an indictment claiming that García, along with five others, systematically abused members of the church, including women and children, to fulfill García's sexual desires, continuing practices allegedly initiated by his late father. The accusations also involve creating illicit photos and videos of child sexual abuse.

Despite García's legal troubles, lawyers representing him refrained from commenting on the federal charges. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities are pressing forward with their accusations, highlighting García's misuse of spiritual power to manipulate victims, with the complicity of church doctrine to enforce silence among followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

