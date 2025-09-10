Left Menu

NCB Cracks Down on Chloral Hydrate Trafficking in Pune

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 420 kg of chloral hydrate, a banned sedative used in toddy adulteration, and arrested three individuals in Pune district. The seized substance was handed over to the Maharashtra State Excise Department since it isn't banned under the Narcotic Drugs Act.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized approximately 420 kg of chloral hydrate in a crackdown operation in Pune district, leading to the arrest of three individuals. The sedative, often used for adulterating toddy, poses a significant health risk to consumers.

This operation followed the 2023 Alprazolam lab bust, with NCB teams vigilantly monitoring groups suspected of Alprazolam trafficking. They intercepted and apprehended Nilesh Bangar, Naveen B, and Rajesh R during a contraband exchange at Manchar bus stand.

Although chloral hydrate is not classified under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it was turned over to the Maharashtra State Excise Department. The arrested individuals are believed to be part of a notorious toddy-adulteration syndicate, heightening concerns over toddy being spiked with sedatives like Alprazolam, Diazepam, and chloral hydrate, potentially making it deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

