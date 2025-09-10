Left Menu

Public Voices Shape BMC's Civic Ward Delimitation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation held a public hearing addressing 189 suggestions and objections regarding the draft ward delimitation for upcoming civic elections. Additional Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Chahal presided over the session at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre. Further hearings will continue on September 11 and 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:37 IST
Public Voices Shape BMC's Civic Ward Delimitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engaged with locals on Wednesday to discuss the proposed ward delimitation for the forthcoming civic elections, listening to 189 suggestions and objections.

The public hearing was conducted at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal overseeing the session, according to a BMC release. The corporation had issued the draft delimitation notification on August 22, 2025, outlining the proposed ward boundaries.

Between August 22 and September 4, a total of 492 suggestions and objections were received. The BMC stated that the remaining suggestions and objections would be reviewed in subsequent hearings on September 11 and 12 at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

Brazil's Last Energy Frontier: Roraima Joins National Grid

 Global
2
Tripura CM Manik Saha Bolsters Community Ties with New Initiatives

Tripura CM Manik Saha Bolsters Community Ties with New Initiatives

 India
3
Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal ...

 United States
4
Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?

Controversy in Manesar: Political Animosity or Justice?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025