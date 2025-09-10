Public Voices Shape BMC's Civic Ward Delimitation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engaged with locals on Wednesday to discuss the proposed ward delimitation for the forthcoming civic elections, listening to 189 suggestions and objections.

The public hearing was conducted at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal overseeing the session, according to a BMC release. The corporation had issued the draft delimitation notification on August 22, 2025, outlining the proposed ward boundaries.

Between August 22 and September 4, a total of 492 suggestions and objections were received. The BMC stated that the remaining suggestions and objections would be reviewed in subsequent hearings on September 11 and 12 at the same venue.

