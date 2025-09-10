Bhubaneswar Court Sentences Duo to Life for Kidnapping

A Bhubaneswar court has handed down life sentences to two individuals for their involvement in a kidnapping case. The convicts, Raghunatha Moharana and Kalu Charan Moharana, received additional fines of Rs 10,000 each.

The court's decision stems from a case where Rabindra Kumar Barik was abducted on June 1, 2015, from the Pokhariput area. The perpetrators had demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from his family.

After Barik's father filed an FIR with the Airfield police station, the police successfully rescued the victim the next day and apprehended the convicts.

