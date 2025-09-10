Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Houthi Targets in Yemen
Israel launched strikes on Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, targeting military and propaganda sites, killing nine and injuring 118. The attacks are part of ongoing conflict dynamics between Israel and Houthi militants, linked to the broader war in Gaza. Houthi claims of civilian target damage add complexity to the tensions.
Israel launched a series of strikes on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the northern province of al-Jawf, reportedly killing nine people and injuring 118, according to Houthi health officials. The Israeli military stated they targeted military camps and propaganda headquarters, aligning these actions with the larger conflict involving Gaza.
Contradicting Israeli reports, a Houthi spokesperson claimed the strikes predominantly hit civilian targets, including two newspapers, resulting in casualties among journalists and bystanders. Local sources identified the attack zone as a military command hideout between two mountains, though the full extent of damage remains uncertain.
The strikes also struck the Houthi defense ministry, marking a continuation of the violent exchange initiated by Houthi missile attacks on Israel. These actions have escalated tensions, with recent attacks killing senior Houthi officials, intensifying the regional conflict fueled by the Gaza war.
