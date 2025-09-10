Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Mobilizes to Rescue Stranded Telugu Citizens in Nepal

Amid civil unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu initiated emergency measures to evacuate around 200 stranded Telugu citizens. Minister Nara Lokesh coordinates the rescue, maintaining communication with Indian authorities. An emergency cell has been set up at Andhra Bhavan, New Delhi, for real-time assistance.

In response to escalating unrest in Nepal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu swiftly mobilized resources to aid approximately 200 Telugu citizens stranded in the region. Entrusting Minister Nara Lokesh with the task of real-time monitoring, the state demonstrates its commitment to the safety of its people.

Efforts to evacuate the affected individuals are well underway, with Minister Lokesh successfully coordinating military and diplomatic endeavors to facilitate the safe return of the citizens. A special flight has been arranged for those in Kathmandu, while various modes of transport are being employed for others residing in different Nepalese locales.

An Emergency Cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi is operating tirelessly, liaising with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to provide continuous support. This strategic initiative underscores the dedication of state and central authorities to ensure the welfare of Telugu-speaking citizens amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

