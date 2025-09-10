Amit Shah Launches ₹66 Cr Projects in Sanand, Highlights India’s Growth Path

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 development projects worth nearly ₹66 crore in Gujarat’s Sanand Assembly constituency via video conferencing from New Delhi.

Strengthening Sanand’s Growth Trajectory

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah underlined the systematic development plan for Sanand, assuring that by 2029, no village in the constituency will lack basic amenities. He stated that comprehensive steps have been taken to enhance facilities such as roads, afforestation, healthcare, sanitation, and drinking water, ensuring balanced progress across rural and urban areas.

He highlighted that both Sanand and Bavla municipalities are being upgraded through targeted infrastructure programs. Once the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) and nearby industrial clusters become fully operational, Sanand is expected to emerge as the most industrially advanced tehsil in Gujarat, aligning with the Gujarat government’s long-term development vision.

Water Supply and Rural Development

The Home Minister noted that for decades, 111 villages in Sanand struggled without proper irrigation and drinking water facilities. However, in recent years, a ₹750 crore initiative has already brought water to several villages.

He further announced that an additional ₹1,000 crore project is underway to expand piped water supply to households and farmlands. Beyond government efforts, around ₹150 crore worth of CSR projects have also been planned for local development, with inputs gathered from villagers, MLAs, district administration, and industrial leaders. The goal, Shri Shah said, is to bridge all infrastructure gaps within the next two years.

Focus on Green Development

Emphasizing the importance of sustainability, Shri Amit Shah appealed to citizens to actively support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, which encourages people to plant trees in villages, schools, and municipal areas.

He proudly noted that under the Green Gandhinagar Project, the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency now holds the record for the highest number of trees planted in Gujarat, setting a benchmark for other regions.

Linking Local Growth with National Progress

Shri Shah connected Sanand’s local development with India’s national achievements. Referring to the SEMICON India 2025 event, he highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s unveiling of the ‘Vikram-32’ chip — India’s first fully developed 32-bit processor.

He added that Micron Technology’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in Sanand will soon commence production, putting the constituency on the global semiconductor map. This, he said, will open up new employment opportunities and attract investments that will redefine the region’s economy.

Symbol of India’s Democratic Unity

In his address, Shri Shah also spoke about the recent Vice-Presidential election victory of Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate. He said India’s constitutional posts now symbolize geographical unity, with the President representing Eastern India, the Vice President representing the South, and the Prime Minister representing both Western and Northern India.

This, he stressed, reflects India’s democratic inclusivity and its leadership’s deep connection with all parts of the nation.

A Multi-Dimensional Development Push

In today’s program alone, 29 projects were inaugurated while 23 new projects had their foundation stones laid, encompassing village road schemes, school development, healthcare improvements, and afforestation drives. Together, these represent a comprehensive model of growth that combines infrastructure expansion, social development, and environmental conservation.

Concluding, Shri Amit Shah said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India is witnessing unprecedented progress in every sector, and Sanand’s transformation will serve as a model for other constituencies across the country.