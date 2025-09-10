Left Menu

Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Canada is reconsidering its relationship with Israel following an Israeli airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Foreign Minister Anita Anand suggested potential steps could be in line with European Union decisions. Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration has shown a firmer stance toward Israel than his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

In a significant development, Canada is reevaluating its ties with Israel following an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. This move showcases growing discomfort with the Israeli government's policies.

Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized that Canada finds the strike unacceptable, especially given Qatari efforts for Middle Eastern peace. Anand's comments coincided with speculations about potential sanctions, drawing parallels to a European Commission recommendation to suspend trade measures with Israel.

The Canadian stance has shifted notably under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau in January. Carney's administration hardened its approach, recognizing Palestinian statehood and condemning recent Israeli military actions as unwarranted escalations.

