High Court Shields University Amidst Legal Turbulence

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted interim relief to Shri Ram Swaroop University, staying the arrests of its officials and halting a demolition order linked to alleged encroachments. The actions follow legal challenges in cases involving accusations of fraud, forgery, and students' protest related to unrecognised courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:34 IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has intervened in the ongoing legal turmoil surrounding Shri Ram Swaroop University. On Wednesday, the court granted interim relief, halting the arrests of university officials and staying a demolition order over alleged land encroachments. This decision came after the university lodged two separate legal challenges.

In one case, a division bench, led by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, issued a stay on the arrest of university officials connected to fraud and forgery charges filed at Barabanki Kotwali. Separately, Justice Alok Mathur ordered a suspension of the demolition of structures claimed to encroach on gram sabha land, as the university contests an August 25 order.

Amidst this, a previous incident involving Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members has added to the tensions. On September 1, police used force against students protesting course irregularities, resulting in the suspension of four officers and the filing of FIRs against the university. As legal proceedings unfold, the university awaits the district magistrate's decision on its pending appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

