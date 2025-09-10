Left Menu

Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Sewa International, a US-based non-profit, has launched a fundraising campaign to aid flood victims in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, aiming for USD 50,000. With over USD 11,500 already raised, the organization focuses on immediate and long-term relief efforts, including providing essentials and helping to restore livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:36 IST
Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Sewa International, a US-based non-profit, has initiated an emergency appeal to support victims of severe floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The organization has set a fundraising target of USD 50,000 and has already raised over USD 11,500 as it mobilizes volunteers to assist affected families.

"Our teams are collaborating with local partners to distribute food, clean water, temporary shelter, and medical supplies," said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International, USA. "The magnitude of this disaster is unprecedented." Sewa International is executing a two-phase relief plan; the first phase comprises distributing essential items, while the second focuses on long-term recovery, such as rebuilding homes and aiding farmers.

Swadesh Katoch, Vice President for Disaster Recovery at Sewa International, stated, "This effort is not just about rebuilding homes but about restoring lives and dignity." The floods have claimed 53 lives in Punjab and impacted over 2,185 villages. In Himachal Pradesh, 378 people have died from rain-related incidents since the monsoon began on June 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

 Qatar
2
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

 India
3
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
4
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025