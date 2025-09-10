Sewa International Steps Up Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Sewa International, a US-based non-profit, has initiated an emergency appeal to support victims of severe floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The organization has set a fundraising target of USD 50,000 and has already raised over USD 11,500 as it mobilizes volunteers to assist affected families.

"Our teams are collaborating with local partners to distribute food, clean water, temporary shelter, and medical supplies," said Srikanth Gundavarapu, President of Sewa International, USA. "The magnitude of this disaster is unprecedented." Sewa International is executing a two-phase relief plan; the first phase comprises distributing essential items, while the second focuses on long-term recovery, such as rebuilding homes and aiding farmers.

Swadesh Katoch, Vice President for Disaster Recovery at Sewa International, stated, "This effort is not just about rebuilding homes but about restoring lives and dignity." The floods have claimed 53 lives in Punjab and impacted over 2,185 villages. In Himachal Pradesh, 378 people have died from rain-related incidents since the monsoon began on June 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)