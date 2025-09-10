Left Menu

Underground Cable Heist: Eight Arrested in Mumbai

Police apprehended eight suspects for masquerading as MTNL workers and pilfering Rs 58 lakh worth of underground cables in Mumbai. The arrests ensued after a coordinated operation by police and MTNL officials. More arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:31 IST
Underground Cable Heist: Eight Arrested in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a coordinated operation, Mumbai police arrested eight individuals on charges of impersonating MTNL workers to steal cables worth Rs 58 lakh. The gang allegedly removed underground cables from various locations across the city.

The arrests unfolded after police joined forces with MTNL officials to conduct a surprise raid at SV Road, catching the suspects in the act. The accused, reportedly residents of Kurla, Sakinaka, Dahisar, and Veera Desai Road, used four vehicles, including an Innova car and an excavator machine, in their criminal activities.

Authorities indicate that these midnight cable thefts involved digging up the cables under the cover of darkness. The investigation continues, with police hinting at further arrests in this high-stakes case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

 Qatar
2
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

 India
3
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
4
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025