Underground Cable Heist: Eight Arrested in Mumbai

In a coordinated operation, Mumbai police arrested eight individuals on charges of impersonating MTNL workers to steal cables worth Rs 58 lakh. The gang allegedly removed underground cables from various locations across the city.

The arrests unfolded after police joined forces with MTNL officials to conduct a surprise raid at SV Road, catching the suspects in the act. The accused, reportedly residents of Kurla, Sakinaka, Dahisar, and Veera Desai Road, used four vehicles, including an Innova car and an excavator machine, in their criminal activities.

Authorities indicate that these midnight cable thefts involved digging up the cables under the cover of darkness. The investigation continues, with police hinting at further arrests in this high-stakes case.

