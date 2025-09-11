Racism on the Pitch: Real Oviedo Fan Arrested
A Real Oviedo supporter was arrested for making racist gestures towards Real Madrid players. The incident was reported by LaLiga and captured on video during a match last month. Recent arrests in Spain highlight ongoing efforts to combat racism in soccer stadiums.
A supporter of Real Oviedo has been arrested for directing racist gestures at players from Real Madrid during a match, the National Police of Spain confirmed on Wednesday.
The incident, which took place last month, surfaced during the game after LaLiga filed a report, following captured footage that highlighted the fan's behavior.
This arrest follows a string of crackdowns in Spain on discriminatory acts in soccer stadiums, emphasizing the country's judicial stand against racism in the sport.
