Racism on the Pitch: Real Oviedo Fan Arrested

A supporter of Real Oviedo has been arrested for directing racist gestures at players from Real Madrid during a match, the National Police of Spain confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place last month, surfaced during the game after LaLiga filed a report, following captured footage that highlighted the fan's behavior.

This arrest follows a string of crackdowns in Spain on discriminatory acts in soccer stadiums, emphasizing the country's judicial stand against racism in the sport.