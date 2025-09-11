Murdoch Family Settles Trust Litigation

The Murdoch family reached a resolution this week, bringing an end to the litigation over the family trust. Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch expressed relief at the settlement.

A statement from James Murdoch's spokesperson emphasized that the family is pleased to put this issue to rest and move forward.

This agreement closes a chapter of legal disputes within the Murdoch family, demonstrating their ability to resolve complex issues internally.

(With inputs from agencies.)