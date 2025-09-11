Left Menu

Murdoch Family Settles Trust Litigation

Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch resolved legal disputes concerning the Murdoch family trust. They expressed satisfaction in settling the matter, according to a statement from James Murdoch's spokesperson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Murdoch family reached a resolution this week, bringing an end to the litigation over the family trust. Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch expressed relief at the settlement.

A statement from James Murdoch's spokesperson emphasized that the family is pleased to put this issue to rest and move forward.

This agreement closes a chapter of legal disputes within the Murdoch family, demonstrating their ability to resolve complex issues internally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

