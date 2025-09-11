Murdoch Family Settles Trust Litigation
Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch resolved legal disputes concerning the Murdoch family trust. They expressed satisfaction in settling the matter, according to a statement from James Murdoch's spokesperson.
A statement from James Murdoch's spokesperson emphasized that the family is pleased to put this issue to rest and move forward.
This agreement closes a chapter of legal disputes within the Murdoch family, demonstrating their ability to resolve complex issues internally.
