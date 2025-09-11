Left Menu

Conservative Voice Under Fire: Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Encounter

Charlie Kirk, a prominent U.S. conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event in Orem, Utah. Known for his advocacy of conservative causes and support of former President Donald Trump, Kirk has been influential in drawing young voters to the MAGA movement.

Updated: 11-09-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 02:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Prominent U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot by an unknown assailant while attending an event in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.

Kirk, who gained recognition as the co-founder of Turning Point USA at just 18, has been a leading voice in promoting conservative causes on college campuses and among young voters. In 2019, he extended his influence with the creation of Turning Point Action, a non-profit dedicated to supporting conservative candidates.

Kirk remains a key figure in former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement, frequently hosting large rallies with high-profile conservative speakers. He also supported Trump's disputed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Despite the controversy, Kirk's podcast attracts over 500,000 monthly listeners, and he boasts 5.3 million followers on X.

