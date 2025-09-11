Tragedy Strikes at Evergreen High: Three Teens Critically Injured
Three teenagers have been hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting at Evergreen High School near Denver. Authorities are investigating the incident, with no confirmed details on the shooter or shooters. All victims are undergoing emergency medical treatment in Lakewood, Colorado.
Three teenagers are in critical condition after a shooting took place at Evergreen High School, located in a suburban area near Denver. The incident occurred around midday, sparking a rapid response from local authorities.
The victims, all believed to be students, were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. As investigations continue, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the shooter or confirmed if there were multiple individuals involved.
The hospital's CEO, Kevin Cullinan, confirmed that the teens are receiving critical care and surgery. Authorities have yet to ascertain any further victims as they rigorously investigate the tragic event.
