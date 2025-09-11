Left Menu

Ghana Welcomes West African Deportees Under U.S. Agreement

Ghana has begun accepting deported West African nationals from the U.S., with 14 already arriving. U.S. President Trump is targeting illegal immigrants for deportation. Ghana's President Mahama stated that no visa is required for West Africans, making the acceptance straightforward. Other African countries are similarly engaged in agreements with the U.S.

Updated: 11-09-2025 04:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ghanaian government has agreed to receive West African nationals deported from the United States. President John Dramani Mahama announced that 14 individuals have already arrived. This decision aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies.

Trump's administration aims to deport millions of immigrants living illegally in the U.S., including arranging their removal to third countries. Of the deportees, 14 have already landed in Ghana, comprising mostly Nigerians and one Gambian. The Ghanaian government has aided these individuals' return to their respective home countries.

The Trump administration has actively engaged with various African nations to repatriate deportees, hoping to deter illegal immigration. Agreements have been made with countries like Eswatini, South Sudan, and Rwanda. Trump recently met with five West African leaders to further discussions, though Ghana's Mahama was not present.

