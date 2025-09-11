Ghana Welcomes West African Deportees Under U.S. Agreement

The Ghanaian government has agreed to receive West African nationals deported from the United States. President John Dramani Mahama announced that 14 individuals have already arrived. This decision aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies.

Trump's administration aims to deport millions of immigrants living illegally in the U.S., including arranging their removal to third countries. Of the deportees, 14 have already landed in Ghana, comprising mostly Nigerians and one Gambian. The Ghanaian government has aided these individuals' return to their respective home countries.

The Trump administration has actively engaged with various African nations to repatriate deportees, hoping to deter illegal immigration. Agreements have been made with countries like Eswatini, South Sudan, and Rwanda. Trump recently met with five West African leaders to further discussions, though Ghana's Mahama was not present.