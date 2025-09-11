U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in diplomatic talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, focusing on critical global and regional matters. The conversation, a follow-up to their earlier meeting in Malaysia, emphasized the need for open and constructive communication on issues affecting both nations.

Rubio underscored the significance of addressing a range of bilateral concerns, while acknowledging the recent tensions over trade tariffs. Despite ongoing challenges, both leaders referred to the dialogue as positive and essential, particularly in light of recent international developments involving U.S. tariffs on Chinese products.

The discussions occur amid a backdrop of rising trade barriers and geopolitical tension, with the U.S. urging EU officials to pressure China through tariffs. This strategy aims to weaken Russia's economic standing as it continues its military push in Ukraine, a situation closely observed by both China and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)