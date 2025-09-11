Tragic School Shooting Shakes Evergreen Community

In a shocking incident, a student opened fire at Evergreen High School, a suburban institution near Denver, on Wednesday, injuring two of his peers before turning the gun on himself, officials reported. The tragedy left the school community shattered and prompted an outpouring of support from local authorities.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley, the shooting occurred around 12:30 PM both inside and outside the school premises. Law enforcement reached the scene swiftly, discovering the shooter within five minutes. More than 100 police officers responded to the emergency call without firing any shots themselves.

The high school, situated in a predominantly forested area about 30 miles from Denver, houses over 900 students. As parents anxiously reunited with their children at a nearby elementary school, the echo of another past tragedy, the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, loomed over the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)