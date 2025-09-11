Historic Step: Crown Advances Ngāpuhi Redress with Return of Kororipo Pā

The Crown has taken an important step toward settling historical grievances with Ngāpuhi as legislation enabling the return of Kororipo Pā passed its first reading in Parliament. The move, announced by Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Paul Goldsmith, represents the culmination of three years of focused negotiations between the Crown and Ngāti Rēhia, supported by closely connected hapū.

This marks the very first redress delivered to Ngāpuhi, the country’s largest iwi, and reflects a significant milestone in the long path toward a comprehensive settlement. Goldsmith emphasized the government’s commitment to moving forward swiftly, stating that achieving a full settlement with Ngāpuhi remains a high priority. He also welcomed Ngāpuhi representatives into Parliament to witness the historic moment of their first Treaty settlement-related Bill reading.

Significance of Kororipo Pā

Kororipo Pā, located on the banks of the Kerikeri River in Northland, is one of New Zealand’s most historically important Māori sites. It served as a place of learning, trade, and diplomacy in the early 19th century, where Ngāpuhi engaged with missionaries and European settlers. The site also held major political and military importance: Ngāpuhi would gather there before launching war expeditions, and influential rangatira used the pā as a forum for discussions on matters of great political weight.

Minister Goldsmith noted that Ngāpuhi have long sought the return of Kororipo Pā, recognizing it as a taonga central to their history and identity. “Kororipo Pā is significant to New Zealand as part of early settlement,” he said. “Ngāpuhi would assemble there before going to war and rangatira would meet to discuss politically important issues. I’d like to thank Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Rēhia for their hard work in getting us here today.”

Transfer of Ownership and Kaitiakitanga

Under the legislation, Kororipo Pā will transfer to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust in early 2026. The Trust will act as kaitiaki (guardians) on behalf of all Ngāpuhi, ensuring the site is protected and preserved for future generations. Importantly, the pā will retain its historic reserve status, guaranteeing continued public access. This arrangement balances cultural redress with broader recognition of the site’s significance as a heritage landmark for the whole country.

Broader Treaty Settlement Pathway

While this step represents an important milestone, the government remains committed to reaching a comprehensive settlement with Ngāpuhi. Past efforts to achieve an iwi-wide agreement have been complicated by internal divisions and overlapping hapū interests. The return of Kororipo Pā, led by Ngāti Rēhia, shows that progress can be made in a phased and collaborative way.

The symbolic and practical importance of returning Kororipo Pā is expected to build momentum for broader negotiations. For Ngāpuhi, it represents the first tangible recognition of historical injustices under the Treaty of Waitangi and sets the stage for continued dialogue with the Crown.

Looking Ahead

As the Bill moves through Parliament, the focus will remain on maintaining strong engagement with Ngāpuhi and their hapū leaders to pave the way for further agreements. The return of Kororipo Pā is not only a restorative act but also an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, honor historical connections, and foster shared stewardship of a treasured site that shaped the nation’s early history.

With Parliament’s approval of the first reading, the journey to returning Kororipo Pā enters a decisive stage—one that holds deep meaning for Ngāpuhi, Northland communities, and all New Zealanders who recognize the enduring value of reconciliation and cultural heritage.