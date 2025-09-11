Tightened Security in Manipur: Modi's Anticipated Visit Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Security measures have been significantly tightened in Manipur's Imphal and Churachandpur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit on Saturday. Officials stated that both state and central forces are actively involved in ensuring safety across key event locations, including the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where Modi is expected to make his public address.

The visit comes on the heels of recent ethnic violence between Kukis and Meiteis, which has resulted in over 250 deaths and thousands being displaced since May 2023. In response, authorities have intensified frisking and security checks at key entry points such as Sanjenthong, Minuthong, and Moirangkhom. Around-the-clock security inspections are underway at Kangla Fort, a historically significant site, as central security personnel use advanced tools and sniffer dogs to maintain a secure environment.

Simultaneously, security forces have ramped up search operations and area domination throughout Manipur's risk-prone regions, setting up temporary checkpoints to curb anti-social activities. In the last two days, three militants associated with banned outfits have been arrested, underscoring the ongoing efforts to stabilize the region ahead of the high-profile visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)