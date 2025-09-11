Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Tribal Family Found Murdered in Raigarh

A tribal family of four was found brutally murdered in their home garden in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh. The bodies of Budhram Oraon, his wife Sahodra, and their two children, Arvind and Shivangi, were discovered under cow dung. Police suspect they were killed with an axe and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:17 IST
Tragic Mystery: Tribal Family Found Murdered in Raigarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery, a tribal family of four was found murdered at their home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, according to local police authorities. Unidentified assailants are believed to have killed the couple and their children before concealing their bodies in a vegetable garden.

The discovery was made after locals in Thusukela village reported a pungent smell emanating from the vicinity. Responding to the reports, a police team arrived on the scene, confirming the gruesome find in the garden, under a pile of cow dung.

Identified as Budhram Oraon, his wife Sahodra, and their children Arvind and Shivangi, the victims are suspected to have been killed with an axe, which police recovered from the spot. A forensic team and dog squad are actively involved in the investigation as authorities pursue leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 Global
2
UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, over links with Epstein, reports AP.

UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Ma...

 Global
3
Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

 Global
4
Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025