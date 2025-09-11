Tragic Mystery: Tribal Family Found Murdered in Raigarh

In a chilling discovery, a tribal family of four was found murdered at their home in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, according to local police authorities. Unidentified assailants are believed to have killed the couple and their children before concealing their bodies in a vegetable garden.

The discovery was made after locals in Thusukela village reported a pungent smell emanating from the vicinity. Responding to the reports, a police team arrived on the scene, confirming the gruesome find in the garden, under a pile of cow dung.

Identified as Budhram Oraon, his wife Sahodra, and their children Arvind and Shivangi, the victims are suspected to have been killed with an axe, which police recovered from the spot. A forensic team and dog squad are actively involved in the investigation as authorities pursue leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)