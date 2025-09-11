Rouble's Dance: Economics in Motion
The Russian rouble's volatility against major currencies draws normalcy and benefits some market players, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. On Thursday, the rouble weakened further against the dollar and euro, surpassing a notable exchange rate threshold, ahead of a central bank meeting.
The Russian rouble's recent fluctuations against the dollar and euro are typical market dynamics, benefiting certain market participants, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday.
The depreciation of the rouble continued on Thursday, with the currency crossing the 100-mark against the euro for the first time since March, amidst anticipation of the central bank's rate-setting meeting scheduled for September 12.
