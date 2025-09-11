Smuggled Phones Breach Security in Jammu and Kashmir Jail

In a recent breach of security at the Rajouri district jail in Jammu and Kashmir, three mobile phones were discovered, according to reports on Thursday. This finding raises serious questions about the efficacy of the jail's strict security measures.

The devices, lacking SIM cards, underwent an extensive search by teams under the jail's administration. They are currently being examined at a forensic laboratory to gather more information. Authorities have registered a case and began an investigation into the incident.

This incident isn't isolated. The jail's supposed impenetrable security was questioned before when phones and SIM cards were previously found, suggesting possible vulnerabilities within the system.

(With inputs from agencies.)