Smuggled Phones Breach Security in Jammu and Kashmir Jail

Three mobile phones were recovered during a search operation inside the high-security district jail in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Despite digital jammers in place, the devices were found and sent for forensic examination. An investigation is underway to determine how they bypassed the security system.

In a recent breach of security at the Rajouri district jail in Jammu and Kashmir, three mobile phones were discovered, according to reports on Thursday. This finding raises serious questions about the efficacy of the jail's strict security measures.

The devices, lacking SIM cards, underwent an extensive search by teams under the jail's administration. They are currently being examined at a forensic laboratory to gather more information. Authorities have registered a case and began an investigation into the incident.

This incident isn't isolated. The jail's supposed impenetrable security was questioned before when phones and SIM cards were previously found, suggesting possible vulnerabilities within the system.

