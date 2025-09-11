High-Profile Trial Highlights Growing Political Violence in U.S.

In a trial that underscores the escalating political violence in the U.S., Ryan Routh is accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump. The trial begins Thursday, with Routh, 59, defending himself against five federal charges, including the attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate.

The trial kicks off amidst heightened tension following the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. This incident is yet another marker in a series of politically motivated attacks experienced during and after Trump's campaign. The prosecution alleges Routh aimed to shoot Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course on September 15, 2024.

As prosecutors present their case, they depict Routh as a troubled individual who failed to execute his plan due to Secret Service intervention. Jury selection revealed tense moments, as topics deemed irrelevant by Judge Aileen Cannon, such as pro-Palestinian activism, were dismissed. The case unfolds as another chapter in the narrative of increasing political violence in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)