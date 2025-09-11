Supreme Court Debates Timelines for Governors' Assent to Bills

The Supreme Court, identifying itself as the "custodian of the Constitution," reserved its ruling on a crucial presidential reference addressing governor's assent to bills. The question raised was whether constitutional functionaries such as governors can indefinitely delay their assent to legislative bills.

Over ten days, a Constitution bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai engaged in extensive hearings. Distinguished legal figures presented arguments centered on Articles 200 and 201. The focal point was whether legal timelines could be imposed on governors and the President for bill assent, pivotal to the separation of powers principle.

Addressing the potential imposition of deadlines, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the discretionary powers granted to governors, despite criticism that indefinite delays could occur. He highlighted the constitutional balance maintained since 1970, with the system functioning harmoniously, while the court prepared to address pressing constitutional questions presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

(With inputs from agencies.)