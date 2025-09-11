Prisoner Release Deal: A Political Chessboard

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has indicated his willingness to forge a prisoner release agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the state-run Belta news agency. This declaration was made during a meeting with John Coale, a lawyer representing Trump, in Minsk.

Coale delivered a personally signed letter from Trump to Lukashenko, which simply bore the signature "Donald." Lukashenko, aligning with Trump's approach to big deals, suggested exploring a comprehensive arrangement concerning prisoner releases.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania confirmed that 52 prisoners, from various nationalities, were released by Belarus and escorted to Lithuania by the U.S. delegation. Lukashenko, a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, runs Belarus with an authoritarian grip.

(With inputs from agencies.)