Prisoner Release Deal: A Political Chessboard
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed readiness to negotiate a prisoner release deal with U.S. President Donald Trump. The deal, facilitated by lawyer John Coale, involved the release of 52 prisoners who were transported to Lithuania. Lukashenko acknowledged Trump's peace efforts in Ukraine.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has indicated his willingness to forge a prisoner release agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the state-run Belta news agency. This declaration was made during a meeting with John Coale, a lawyer representing Trump, in Minsk.
Coale delivered a personally signed letter from Trump to Lukashenko, which simply bore the signature "Donald." Lukashenko, aligning with Trump's approach to big deals, suggested exploring a comprehensive arrangement concerning prisoner releases.
Following the meeting, a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania confirmed that 52 prisoners, from various nationalities, were released by Belarus and escorted to Lithuania by the U.S. delegation. Lukashenko, a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, runs Belarus with an authoritarian grip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
