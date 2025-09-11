Left Menu

Supreme Court Tackles Timelines for Governor Assent on Bills

The Supreme Court, acting as the "custodian of the Constitution," deliberates on whether it should intervene if a Governor fails to discharge duties regarding bill assent. The discussion includes constitutional powers, timelines, and the separation of powers, focusing on Articles 200 and 201.

The Supreme Court, self-designated as the "custodian of the Constitution," is grappling with a critical question: Should it remain inactive when a constitutional functionary, such as a Governor, fails to fulfill duties related to bill assent?

A Constitution bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai has heard arguments from various legal experts about Articles 200 and 201, which govern gubernatorial powers over bills passed by state legislatures.

Divergent views were presented on the court's role in fixing timelines for gubernatorial assent, given the doctrine of separation of powers, while highlighting the Governor's discretionary authority.

